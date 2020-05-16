VVS Laxman Opens Up on Struggle With Fever and Back Ache During Special Partnership With Rahul Dravid in IND vs AUS 2001 Eden Test

VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

VVS Laxman recalled the epic 331-run partnership between him and Rahul Dravid that set the pedestal for India’s famous win against Australia in the 2001 Test series. Coming to Kolkata after the loss in Mumbai, India found themselves starring at another humiliating series defeat at the hands of Steve Waugh’s men. The hosts were asked to follow-on after bundling for just 171 in the first innings in reply to Australia’s 445. Sourav Ganguly’s men were hitting abyss when Dravid and Laxman met at the crease and told a cricketing fairy-tale with their bat stopping Australia’s marathon at the Eden Gardens and starting India’s own revival. Sachin Tendulkar Relives Famous 2001 Test: Entire Dressing Room Went Numb, Silent When VVS Laxman, Rahul Dravid Batted.

Laxman recalled that famous partnership and mentioned how he and Dravid would motivate each other despite the numerous struggles they faced in the middle. India went on to win the Test match by 171 runs with Harbhajan Singh taking a stunning hat-trick and Sachin Tendulkar doing his magic with the ball. Harbhajan Singh Recalls 2001 Series Against Australia, Takes a Dig at Aussie Players by Calling them Bad Losers.

“All of us took a lot of pride playing for the country, and we always wanted to do well, especially in tough situations, but not once did Rahul, during that entire partnership we had, show a glimpse of disappointment. He was showing that fight which we always see from Rahul,” VVS Laxman said while speaking in an episode of Star Sports’ ‘Kolkata 2001-Dravid & Laxman Special’ show.

“After every over, we used to fist pump and the only thing that we were discussing, and telling each other was, ‘Come on buddy. One more over’. That was something that was great learning for both of us because when you are facing a big challenge, you cannot think about the bigger picture,” Laxman recalled.

“You have to focus on achieving the smaller goals. The easiest goal for us to achieve was to give merit to each and every ball you’re facing and encourage your partner that we got to do this for our country. Rahul was down with a viral fever, I was struggling with my back and all we were telling each other was, ‘One more over.’ And as it turned out, we batted the entire 90 overs on the 4th day,” he added.

India, riding on the back of Laxman’s mammoth 281 and Rahul Dravid’s 180, put up 657 on board and set Australia a massive 384 runs target. Steve Waugh’s men bundled for 212 handing India a 171-run victory and also helping them level the series.