Known for this aggressive batting, West Indies T20I skipper Rovman Powell showcased great athleticism during WI vs BAN 1st T20I 2024 to dismiss Bangladesh's Jaker Ali by taking a Suryakumar Yadav T20 World Cup 2024 Final-inspired catch at long-on region off Romario Shepherd bowling. Powell caught the ball but threw it back in the air as momentum saw the cricketer across the boundary line, upon which Powell regained his footing, jumped back into the playing field, and caught the ball again. Catch the dismissal video below. Bangladesh Squad for T20I Series Against West Indies Announced: Nahid Rana Included, Litton Das Named Captain.

Rovman Powell Takes A SKY-Inspired Catch

