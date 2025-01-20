Rohit Sharma's big return to the Mumbai squad for the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 clash was one of the talking points as the MCA announced their squad to face Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian cricket team captain has faced a lot of criticism for his poor form in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 where he managed just 31 runs in three matches. He had even opted out of the squad for the Sydney Test owing to poor form and earlier, joined the Mumbai squad for training. The right-hander will make his return to Indian domestic cricket after a long time as Mumbai take on Jammu and Kashmir in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 on January 23 at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai. But when did he last feature in the Ranji Trophy? Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal Named In Mumbai's Squad For Upcoming Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Encounter Against Jammu and Kashmir, Ajinkya Rahane To Captain.

The India captain, when asked about the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India)'s guidelines for players, one of which mandated playing domestic cricket for national team selection, stated that ones who don't play all the formats and have time, will feature in domestic cricket if it is happening at that time. Rohit Sharma will lead the India national cricket team in the IND vs ENG ODI series and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Rohit Sharma Shows Up at Mumbai Ranji Team Practice (Watch Video).

When Did Rohit Sharma Last Play in the Ranji Trophy?

Rohit Sharma will make his return to the Ranji Trophy after a gap of 10 long years. The right-hander had last featured for Mumbai in domestic cricket in the 2015/16 season. His last Ranji Trophy match was against Uttar Pradesh at the Wankhede Stadium where he had scored a century (113 off 140 deliveries), as Mumbai declared their innings at 610/9. While Mumbai was not required to bat in the second innings, Rohit Sharma did bowl a total of 14 overs where he conceded 14 runs and remained wicketless.

Mumbai's squad to face Jammu and Kashmir in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 also features Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had an impressive run in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Ajinkya Rahane will lead Mumbai in the match. The 42-time champions are third in Elite Group A with three wins in five matches, having secured 22 points.

