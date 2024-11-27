Faf du Plessis's three-year stay at Royal Challengers Bengaluru came to an end when the Delhi Capitals picked up South Africa in the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. Upon sharing an emotional farewell post on Instagram, du Plessis' wife Imari Visser expressed her feelings about her time with RCB as well under her husband's story. Visser stated how her time with RCB was filled with beautiful memories, apart from crying over parting ways. Faf du Plessis Reflects On His Journey With RCB After Being Picked by Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025 Mega Auction, Pens Down Heartfelt Note For Fans (See Post).

Faf du Plessis' wife imagesbyimari comment (Photo Credit: X @fafdup)

