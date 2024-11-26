Will the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 be held in Pakistan over a stand-off between the Board of Control of India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)? There have been several speculations made on this, given the uncertainty around the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 schedule. The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is slated to be held in Pakistan from February to March and under normal circumstances, the schedule for the eight-team tournament would have been out by now. But the delay has happened after the BCCI earlier had expressed their unwillingness to send the India national cricket team to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The PCB as per reports, is awaiting a response from the ICC on BCCI's refusal to send the Indian cricket team to Pakistan. Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule to Be Discussed in ICC Board Meeting on November 29 Amid Standoff Between India and Pakistan.

Meanwhile, talks of a hybrid model, like what happened with the 2023 Asia Cup in Pakistan with India playing their matches in Sri Lanka, have also been brushed aside with the PCB not willing to adopt to that format. There also have been talks of the Pakistan national cricket team boycotting the India national cricket team in future tournaments if the BCCI doesn't send its team to the neighbouring country. Meanwhile, Pakistan have been witnessing some unrest in the capital of Islamabad where supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have been conducting protests as they demand the release of their leader and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has been in jail since last year. Reports from Pakistan also have stated that the Pakistan army have also issued shoot at sight orders with already six security officials losing their lives in the violence.

Will ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Be Held Entirely in Pakistan Amid BCCI-PCB Standoff Over Tournament Venue?

Well, this is a question to which only time can provide an answer. Amid the deadlock, the ICC is scheduled to have a board meeting on November 29 where the schedule of the eight-team tournament is expected to be discussed. Post the board meeting, fans are expected to get a clearer picture of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 schedule and venue. As of now, the PCB, having been given the hosting rights in 2021, has strictly opposed the idea of conducting the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in a hybrid model with India playing its matches outside Pakistan. In this context, the November 29 meeting can provide clarity on what the fate of the marquee tournament is. Further Delay in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule Likely As Broadcasters Refuse To Accept Fixtures Without IND vs PAK Match, Threaten Legal Action: Report.

Amid the BCCI-PCB standoff over the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 venue, India's Ministry of External Affairs have refused to grant clearance to the Indian blind cricket team for the Blind T20 World Cup in Pakistan.

