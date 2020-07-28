One of the best all-rounders to have ever stepped onto the cricket field, Garfield Sobers or Sir Gary Sobers turns 84 on Tuesday (July 28) and wishes the pouring in for him from all around the world. On the occasion, former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also took to his Twitter page and extended wishes for the legendary Caribbean cricketer. The 2011-World Cup winner revealed that he has grown up hearing stories of Sobers’ heroics and also hailed him as the ‘larger than life personality.’ Interestingly, just like Sobers, Yuvraj also went on to become a legend of the game. Sir Garry Sobers Birthday Special: 4 Records Held by Cricket’s Greatest All-Rounder Ever.

“Wishing a very Happy Birthday to #SirGarfieldSobers, one of the greatest all-rounders the game has seen. We’ve grown up hearing stories of your match-winning performances and larger than life personality. My best wishes on your special day Birthday cake,” wrote Yuvraj while sharing a vintage picture of Sobers on Twitter. Have a look. Yuvraj Singh Feels He Was Handled Very Unprofessionally at the End of His Career.

View Post:

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to #SirGarfieldSobers, one of the greatest all-rounders the game has seen. We’ve grown up hearing stories of your match-winning performances and larger than life personality. My best wishes on your special day 🎂 pic.twitter.com/19oc8j7cAC — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 28, 2020

Sir Gary Sobers bid adieu to the game in 1974 but not before scoring 8032 runs at an average of 57.78 along with picking up 235 wickets. Many players have grown idolising Sobers but not many of them have been able to make an impact like the Caribbean great. Nevertheless, Yuvraj Singh was one of those rare cricketers- after Sobers - who tormented the opposition both with the bat and the ball.

The Punjab-born cricketer played a vital role in guiding India to the tile in 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup. In fact, Yuvraj also went on to smash six sixes in an over, a feat achieved by Sobers too. The southpaw finally announced his retirement from international cricket in June 2019.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 28, 2020 07:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).