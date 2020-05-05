DOB vs LGT Dream11 Prediction KBO League: Tips to Pick Best Team for Doosan Bears vs LG Twins Match in Korean Baseball Championship

File picture of Doosan Bears vs LG Twins (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Sports in South Korea has made a return amid the coronavirus crisis as Korean Baseball Championship also known as KBO League is underway. On May 06, Doosan Bears will take on LG Twins at the Jamsil Baseball Stadium. The match is expected to start at 03:00 pm as per IST. Meanwhile, below we have listed Dream11 team for KBO League match between Doosan Bears and LG Twins. Users can pick outfielders, infielders, pitcher and catcher.

Doosan Bears vs LG Twins, KBO League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction, Outfielders: You are allowed to pick between 2-5 outfielders. We suggest you to pick following three outfielders- K Jae-hwan (DOB), P Yong-talk (LGT) and L Chun-woong (LGT).

Doosan Bears vs LG Twins, KBO League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction, Infielders: Just like outfielders we can pick between 2-5 infielders. Here, we will pick the following four players- K Min-sung (LGT), H Kyoung-min (DOB) and K Jae-ho (DOB).

Doosan Bears vs LG Twins, KBO League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction, Pitcher: We can pick just one pitcher in our Dream11 team and we will go for C Woo-chan (LGT).

Doosan Bears vs LG Twins, KBO League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction, Catcher: Just like the pitcher we can pick just one catcher in our Dream11 team and we will go for P Se-hyuk (DOB).

Doosan Bears vs LG Twins, KBO League 2019-20, Dream11 Team: K Jae-hwan (DOB), P Yong-talk (LGT), L Chun-woong (LGT), K Min-sung (LGT), H Kyoung-min (DOB), K Jae-ho (DOB), C Woo-chan (LGT), and P Se-hyuk (DOB).