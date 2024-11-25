Saudi Arabian giants Al-Nassr will be facing Al-Gharafa in the AFC Champions League with the team looking to climb further up the ladder in Group B. The club has managed 10 points from 4 games which includes three wins and a draw. On the other hand, Al-Gharafa has just 4 points and have already tasted two defeats. The Qatari club is in need of a positive result here which can help them put their campaign back on track. Cristiano Ronaldo Turns Heads With Stylish Photo Ahead of Al-Gharafa vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League 2024–25 Elite Match (See Post).

Cristiano Ronaldo remains the talisman for Al-Nassr, and it will not be a surprise if he is on the scoresheet. He is likely to be joined by Sadio Mane and Talisca in the attacking third while Otavio remains their playmaker. Marcelo Brozovic with his passing rate is crucial for the team’s success and he will determine the way they play.

Al-Gharafa defeated Al-Wakrah in their last match and they will be counting on home support to help them beat one of the continent’s top side. Joselu is a key player for the side and having featured for a top team like Real Madrid, he is a big game performer. Yacine Brahimi and Florinel Coman will add the cutting edge in the final third.

When Is Al-Gharafa vs Al-Nassr, AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 Match? Date Time and Venue

Al-Nassr will face Al-Gharafa in the AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 on Monday, November 25. The Al-Gharafa vs Al-Nassr match will be played at the

Al-Awwal Park and it starts at 09:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Video: Watch CR7 Net Poacher's Goal to Give Al-Nassr Lead During Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match Against Al-Qadisiyah.

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Al-Gharafa vs Al-Nassr, AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 Match?

Sports 18 Network has broadcasting rights to the AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 in India. Fans can watch the Al-Gharafa vs Al-Nassr match of the AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 on the Sports 18 3 TV channel. For the Al-Gharafa vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 online viewing option, read below.

Is Al-Gharafa vs Al-Nassr, AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25, Live Online Streaming Available?

While the live telecast of the match is available on the Sports 18 network, fans can also enjoy live streaming of the Al-Gharafa vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 match on the FanCode app and website. But they would need a match pass to watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Ain live streaming on FanCode. Al-Gharafa will put up a strong front in this game and should secure a draw at least.

