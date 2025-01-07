Al-Hilal is one of the most successful clubs in the King Cup of Champions. They are the defending champions and won the title 11 times – second most in the tournament’s history including the recent to editions. They will play against Saudi Pro League 2024-25 leaders Al-Ittihad in the quarterfinal. Al-Hilal drew their recent match against Al-Ittihad and will look to better their performance in the cup tie. Real Madrid Winger Vinicius Junior Reacts After Missing Out on Ballon d’Or 2024, Says 'I’ll Do It 10x if I Have To’.

In the star-studded fixture, the return of Neymar Jr will be a great news for the fans. The Brazilian striker scored in the recent friendly match and looked comfortable with his movements despite the recent injury. With Neymar, Al-Hilal also has a very potent offensive side and a balanced defensive side. Al-Ittihad, riding on their offensive plays this season will once again depend on their attackers to defeat the Al-Hilal side. Check out Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad match details and viewing options below.

When is Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad King Cup of Champions 2024-25 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad will face each other in the quarterfinal of the King Cup of Champions 2024-25 on Tuesday, January 7. The Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad match will be played at the A Kingdom Arena, Saudi Arabia and it has a scheduled start time of 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Check out Al Hilal vs Al Ittihad viewing options below.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad King Cup of Champions 2024-25 Clash?

Unfortunately, no one in India has the broadcast rights of the King Cup of Champions 2024-25. Hence, the Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad King Cup of Champions 2024-25 match will not be live telecast in India. For the Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad online viewing option, read below. 'Upset' Cristiano Ronaldo Abstains From Voting And Might Miss Ballon d'Or 2024 Ceremony, Claims Vincent Garcia.

How To Get Free Live Streaming Online of Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad King Cup of Champions 2024-25 Match?

As SonyLiv provided the live streaming viewing option for the King Cup of Champions earlier, there is a possibility that the live streaming viewing option of the Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website at the cost of a subscription fee. Although the information is yet to be confirmed and their is a possibility of no live streaming viewing option of the match being available.

