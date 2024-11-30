Al-Hilal will square off against Al-Shabab in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 on Saturday, November 30. The defending champions are currently in second spot on the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 points table and a win tonight can see them move to the top spot. After remaining undefeated for 10 straight matches, Al-Hilal suffered their first loss of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 when they were beaten 2-3 by Al-Khaleej. The Saudi Pro League giants were then held to a 1-1 draw by Al-Sadd in their last appearance and they will now aim at bouncing back to winning ways. Al-Nassr 2–0 Damac, Saudi Pro League 2024–25: Cristiano Ronaldo Completes 915 Career Goals With Brace As Knights of Najd Close Gap With Top Two.

Al-Shabab on the other hand, are fifth on the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 points table, with 22 points to their name. A victory over defending champions Al-Hilal can see them move up to fourth spot. Al-Hilal are expected to be without Neymar as well as Ruben Neves and Malcom. A lot of goal-scoring responsibility will rest on the shoulders of Aleksandr Mitrovic. For Al-Shabab, Yannick Carrasco will be among the absentees for this contest.

When Is Al-Shabab vs Al-Hilal, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match? Date Time and Venue

Al-Shabab will face Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 on Saturday, November 30. The Al-Shabab vs Al-Hilal match is set to be played at the

Al Shabab FC Stadium and this clash starts at 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Elon Musk Congratulates Him for Al-Nassr's 3–1 Win Over Al-Gharafa in the AFC Champions League 2024–25, Says 'Glad Your Eyes Have Time for Good Soccer' (See Post).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Al-Shabab vs Al-Hilal, Saudi Pro League 2024 Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the Saudi Pro League in India. Fans in India are likely to find the live telecast viewing option of the Al-Shabab vs Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match on the Sony Sports Ten 1 SD/HD TV channels. For the Al-Shabab vs Al-Hilal online viewing option, read below.

Is Al-Shabab vs Al-Hilal, Saudi Pro League 2024, Live Online Streaming Available?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for the Sony Sports Network will provide Saudi Pro League 2024-25 live streaming online for fans in India. Those looking for an online viewing option can watch the Al-Shabab vs Al-Hilal live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Al-Hilal are expected to clinch all three points from this clash.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 30, 2024 04:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).