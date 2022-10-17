The 2022 Ballon d'Or will be the 66th edition of the annual awards and it will be held at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France on October 17, 2022 (late Monday night). The award will be presented by France Football to the best player of the 2021-22 footballing season. Meanwhile, fans searching for Ballon d'Or 2022 ceremony live streaming details, scroll down below. Ballon d'Or Nominations: From Cristiano Ronaldo to Lionel Messi, Here is List of Players With Most Nominations For Global Award.

The 2022 Ballon d'Or will be the first time that the award will be given based on the results of the season instead of the calendar year. Lionel Messi, a record seven-time winner, has not been named in the 30-man shortlist after claiming the honour last year. In addition, the Women's Ballon d'Or, Kopa Trophy and Yashin Trophy will also be presented at the event. Ballon d’Or 2022 Nominees: Check Full 30-Man Shortlist Named by France Football for Top Award.

When is Ballon d'Or 2022 Ceremony? Know event time, date and venue

The Ballon d’Or 2022 ceremony will be held at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France on October 18, 2022 (Tuesday) at 12:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to watch the live telecast of the Ballon d'Or 2022 ceremony in India?

The Ballon d'Or ceremony can be telecasted live on Sony Sports in India. Sony Network are the official broadcasters of the event in India and will provide the live telecast of this event. Fans can watch the Ballon d'Or 2022 ceremony on Sony Ten 2 channel.

How to watch live streaming of the Ballon d'Or 2022 ceremony in India?

Since Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Ballon d'Or in India, its OTT platform SonyLIV would provide live streaming of the event on its app. Apart from this, L'Equipe would provide live streaming of this event on its YouTube channel and official website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 17, 2022 04:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).