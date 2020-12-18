Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been compared ever since the two started playing professional football. Fans if both footballers can’t stop going gaga over who between the two is better. But last night it was Robert Lewandowski who won the FIFA Men’s Player Award 2020 beating Messi and Ronaldo. Needless to say that Barcelona who was obviously expecting Messi to walk away with the gone was quite disappointed with the same. After this, the team posted a tweet on social media where they were seen consoling Messi and said that for them the Argentine will always be the real GOAT. Now, this did not go down well with the Cristiano Ronaldo fans. Best FIFA Football Awards 2020: Here's Who Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo Voted For At the Annual Awards.

They pulled out an old tweet when they had called Messi as the real GOAT after Barcelona won against Juventus earlier this year in Champions League 2020-21 at Allianz Stadium. Back then the team won 2-0 in UCL 2020-21 and Ronaldo was not in the squad. Post this, the Catalans got into a Twitter war with Juventus and the Old Lady promised that they will bring them the right dictionary when they come to Camp Nou. Now in the second round, Barcelona lost the game 3-0 and Ronaldo scored a couple of goals. After the win, Juventus posted a tweet and said that they lived up to the promise. Fans asked Barcelona to be careful before calling Messi the GOAT cause they went on to concede three goals.

A few other football lovers teased Barcelona and posted the scoreline of their defeat. Check out the tweets below:

For us, you'll ALWAYS be the best. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/NQyxRxPviM — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 17, 2020

Don’t forget the real GOAT🐐 was in camp nou pic.twitter.com/AKibZIaDxp — Norwich kizopinny (@OarheK) December 17, 2020

Honest Barca fan here. Ronaldo is way better than Messi — Szymon (@Szymon1902) December 17, 2020

Jurgen Klopp from Liverpool won the Best Manager Award for adding the EPL 2020-21 Trophy. Talking about the FIFA 2020 Awards last night, the event was held behind closed door due to COVID-19 pandemic.

