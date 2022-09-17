Borussia Dortmund and Schalke will face off against each other in one of the biggest games in Germany as the two meet in the latest round of fixtures in the Bundesliga 2022-23. The clash will be played at the Signal Iduna Park on September 17, 2022 (Saturday). Meanwhile, fans searching for Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke, Bundesliga 2022-23 live streaming details, scroll down below. Jude Bellingham Transfer News: Liverpool Favourites to Sign Borussia Dortmund Star in 2023.

Borussia Dortmund have had good results in recent derbies against Schalke and will be aiming to continue that run as they aim to move to the top of the points table. Meanwhile, Schalke haven't had the best of the starts to their season but after registering their first win, will be aiming to build on that.

When is Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke, Bundesliga 2022-23 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke match in Bundesliga 2022-23 will take place on September 17, 2022 (Saturday). The match will be played at the Signal Iduna in Dortmund and is scheduled to begin at 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke, Bundesliga 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch live telecast of the Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke match on Sony Network channels as they are the official broadcasters of Bundesliga 2022-23 in the country. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 SD/HD or other Sony Sports channels to catch the live action on their TV sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke, Bundesliga 2021-22 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the OTT platform of Sony Network will be providing the live streaming of Bundesliga 2022-23 in India. So fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to watch the live streaming online of Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke

match.

