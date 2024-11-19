The Brazil National Football Team will be in action as they take on the Uruguay National Football Team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifiers. In their last match, Brazil were held to a 1-1 draw by the Venezuela National Football Team. Raphinha was the sole goal scorer for Brazil. Barcelona star is in good form and can yet again help Brazil in the final third. Brazil have struggled in recent times. In their last five international encounters, Brazil have sealed three wins and lost a game against the Paraguay National Football Team. Venezuela held Brazil to a 1-1 draw. Will Neymar Jr Play Tonight in Brazil vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Match? Here's the Possibility of Al-Hilal Star Featuring in Starting XI.

If Brazil will be able to secure three points, they will go straight to the second spot in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers standings. Brazil will be looking to make a comeback by winning the match against Uruguay. Federico Valverde-led Uruguay are a strong side and Brazil can have a tough time securing a victory against them. Brazil vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup qualifiers can end up in a draw after both sides score a goal each.

Will Vinicius Jr Play Tonight in Brazil vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Match?

Vinicius Jr. has been an important asset to the Brazil national football team. But the Real Madrid winger has struggled in his performances for Brazil. In the Venezuela vs Brazil match Vini Jr. also missed out on converting a spot kick which could've helped Brazil secure a victory. Christian Pulisic Scores Twice As USA Football Team Beats Jamaica 4–2 for 5–2 Aggregate Win in CONCACAF Nations League 2024–25 Quarterfinal.

Vini Jr. was spotted training with his Brazil National Football Team players and will most likely be part of the Brazil vs Uruguay match. Vinicius is a talented star and can help Brazil secure three points.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2024 04:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).