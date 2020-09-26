Brighton vs Manchester United, Premier League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Online Live Streaming in IST: Manchester United had a dismal start to the 2020/21 Premier League season with a moral shattering 1-3 loss at the hands of Crystal Palace. Lack of squad depth and pre-season games was evident for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with many players struggling to cope up with the pace of the game. Next up for the Red Devils is an away tie against Brighton in an early kick-off. The record English champions cannot afford to drop points further and slip up in the title race. Brighton lost their opening game against Chelsea but bounced back to defeat Newcastle United which would have given them a lot of confidence. Brighton vs Manchester United Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2020–21.

Yves Bissouma is suspended for the visit by Manchester United as he serves a three-game ban following his dismissal against Newcastle United. Christian Walton, Jose Izquierdo and Florin Andone are out injured and there is no date of their return yet. Dale Stephens has moved to Burnley and will be replaced in the starting eleven by Davy Propper. Neal Maupay and Leandro Trossard on the wings remain the home team’s best bet to score a goal. Jadon Sancho Transfer News Latest Update: Manchester United to Make One Final Bid to Borussia Dortmund for England Star.

Eric Bailly is all set to replace Victor Lindelof at the heart of Manchester United defence after the Swedish centre-back’s poor display in the last game. Aaron Wan-Bissaka did not feature against Crystal Palace due to lack of match fitness but is set to be recalled this evening. Donny Van de Beek has looked good in whatever little we have seen of the Dutchman and it will be interesting to see if he is given a start.

When is Brighton vs Manchester United, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Brighton vs Manchester United match in Premier League 2020-21 will take place on September 26, 2020 (Saturday). The match will be played at the Amex Stadium and is scheduled to start at 05:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Brighton vs Manchester United, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Live-action of Brighton vs Manchester United will be available on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for English Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels on their television sets to live telecast the match.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Brighton vs Manchester United, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can also catch the BHA vs MUN match live on online platforms. Disney+ Hotstar, OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the Brighton vs Manchester United Premier League 2020-21 match online for its fans in India. JIO subscribers can catch the game live on JIO TV while Airtel TV will also be live streaming the game. Manchester United will be short on confidence when they play Brighton but an early goal will be a great settler. They are likely to gain all three points from the game.

