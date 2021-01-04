Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad FC will face each other in match 47 of the ongoing Indian Super League 2020-21. The clash will be played at the GMC Stadium in Vasco on January 4, 2021as both teams look to close the gap on the top four. The sides have faced each other twice in the competition and Chennaiyin have dominated the head-to-head record with two wins. CFC vs HFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21.

Chennaiyin and Hyderabad are seventh and eighth in the table respectively but could get themselves back into the top four race with a win. Both teams have won just once in their last five games but the two-time champions have had the better of the results as they have lost just once in that period while the Nizams are on a three-game losing run. So before the teams face-off, here are the results of their encounters in the Indian Super League.

Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC – January 10, 2020 – Chennaiyin Won 3-1

Hyderabad dominated the ball but it was the visitors who had more chances and goals on the night. Rafael Crivellaro opened the scoring late in the first half with Nerijus Valskis adding another before the break. The Lithuanian then secured the game past the hour mark. Marcelinho got one back for the hosts but it wasn’t enough.

Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC – November 25, 2019 – Chennaiyin Won 2-1

The game was heading for a draw but imploded in injury time. Andre Schembri opened the scoring two minutes post regular time but Matthew Kilgallon got the visitors level. However, Nerijus Valskis scored in the 96th minute of the game to give the hosts all three points.

