Chelsea will be in action for the first time since the Graham Potter sacking, their second manager lay off the season. The former Brighton boss never settled at Stamford Bridge and with the owners consistently spending big in terms of signings, the patience was always running thin. The Blues are 11th in the league and next face Liverpool in the league. Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are eight points from the top four and look like missing out on Champions League football next season. They were thumped 4-1 by Manchester City in their previous match and the game highlighted the problems with defence and midfield that have plagued the team for much of this campaign. Chelsea versus Liverpool will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network and streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app from 12:30 am IST. La Liga 2022-23: Espanyol Name Former Player Luis Garcia As Their New Manager.

Armando Broja, Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta, Edouard Mendy, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are the players missing out for Chelsea due to injuries. Interim boss Bruno Saltors will opt for a 3-5-2 formation with Joao Felix and Kai Havertz up top. N’Golo Kante, Enzo Fernandez and Mateo Kovacic make up a formidable midfield trio and Ben Chilwell and Reece James will line up as the attacking wing-backs.

Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez make up the front three for the visitors and Coady Gakpo is to be used as an impact substitute. James Milner will be drafted in midfield and should partner Fabinho and Jordan Henderson in midfield. Virgil Van Dijk had a shocking game against Manchester City and the Netherlands skipper will need to be at his very best if Liverpool are to contain Chelsea.

When is Chelsea vs Liverpool, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Chelsea will face Liverpool in their next match in English Premier League 2022-23 on Wednesday, April 5. The game will take place at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Stamford Bridge, London.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Liverpool, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1/HD channels to watch the live telecast of this match. Lionel Messi Gets Booed at Parc des Princes by PSG Ultras After Defeat Against Lyon in Ligue 1 2022–23.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Chelsea vs Liverpool, Premier League 2022-23?

The broadcasting rights of English Premier 2022-23 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Liverpool match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website with a subscription. Chelsea and Liverpool have played out draws in their last five fixtures. This game could see a similar pattern with both clubs not taking much risks.

