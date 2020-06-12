Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Cristiano Ronaldo 'Motivated Like Never Before' for Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia 2019-20 Semi-Final As Football Returns in Italy Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Football Team Latestly| Jun 12, 2020 06:36 PM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Football action returns in Italy, which is worst hit by the coronavirus crisis. And to get started, Juventus will take on AC Milan in the Coppa Italia 2019-20 semifinal second leg at home. The second leg of semifinals was suspended due to coronavirus lockdown in Italy on March 09. Things are slowly getting back to normal. Not only fans, players are also excited to get back on the field. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia 2019-20 Semi-Final Second Leg? Check Out Possibility of CR7 Featuring in JUV vs MIL Line-up.

Meanwhile, according to Italian newspaper, Tuttosport Ronaldo's Juventus teammates have said that they have never seen the super striker 'this motivated' for a game. Italian media is also excited about the return of sports in the country. The media has been highlighting the fact that football returns after a 95-day absence. Juventus vs AC Milan, Coppa Italia 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Live Telecast 2nd Leg of Semi-Final Football Match on TV As per IST?.

The Juventus vs AC Milan semifinal will take place on June 13 (Friday mid-night) as per the Indian Standard Time (IST). Napoli will take on Inter Milan in another semifinal. The final of Coppa Italia 2019-20 will be held on June 17. Apart from Coppa Italia, Serie A will return to action as well from June 23 onwards.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2020 06:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
Coppa Italia Coppa Italia 2019-20 Coronavirus Coronavirus Crisis CR7 Cristiano Ronaldo Italy Coronavirus JUV vs MIL Juventus Juventus vs AC Milan Ronaldo Serie A
