Cristiano Ronaldo NOT Going Back to Real Madrid, Portugal Star to Remain Loyal to Juventus Until 2022: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo (Phto Credits: Twitter)

For a while now there have been reports that Cristiano Ronaldo will be returning back to Real Madrid as cash-strapped Juventus could be forced to sell the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. But now as per the latest report, the Juventus star is more than happy to stay at the Bianconeri. This is particularly because of the kind of a relationship that he has with Juventus. The Portugal star is committed to staying with Juventus for a couple of more seasons. Cristiano Ronaldo came to Juventus in 2018 and had signed a four-year contract with the club. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Old Video of Himself Hitting the Ball with his As* Goes Viral, Further Teases Chelsea Fans Flaunting his Football Skills (Watch Video).

Back then he broke a nine-year-long stint with Real Madrid for a reported sum of £99million. For a while now, it is said that Ronaldo could be joining Real Madrid or Manchester United as cash strapped Juventus could be forced to sell the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. Amid the financial loses for Juventus, it was said that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez was keeping an eye on the state of Ronaldo at the Old Lady. However, now as per Tuttosport's report, CR7 has excellent relations with the club and has every intention of remaining in Italy until the end of his contract.

As of now, Cristiano Ronaldo is at his hometown in Madeira, Portugal. He had come to meet his ailing mother and had been there ever since the outbreak of the coronavirus. But as report the recent reports, the team will start training after May 3 post the lockdown is over. The team could be isolated and the matches could be conducted behind closed doors.