Punjab FC will have a chance to jump up to the third spot in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 standings as they are all set to take on East Bengal FC in their next ISL match. Punjab FC have six wins in their pocket out of 10 ISL matches played this season. On the other hand, East Bengal have only been able to bag a couple of wins so far in the ISL 2024-25 season. This will be an opportunity to turn the tide around for both sides. Punjab FC are in decent form and will be looking to secure a win in their away ISL game. East Bengal Target First-Ever Win Against Punjab FC in ISL 2024–25.

East Bengal on the other hand are not in very good form as they fell prey to Odisha FC by 2-1 in their last ISL match. East Bengal have struggled as a team as they keep on conceding goals but they fail to score goals. In their last five ISL matches, East Bengal have conceded four red cards and because of that, they miss out on their important players. Punjab FC are doing decent as a team but they leave out spaces in their defence and because of this they concede goals. They are good when it comes to the final third but their defence need some work.

When is East Bengal vs Punjab FC, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

East Bengal will lock horns with Punjab FC in the ISL 2024-25 on Tuesday, December 17. The East Bengal vs Punjab FC match is set to be played at the Salt Lake Stadium, West Bengal, India and has a scheduled start time of 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch East Bengal vs Punjab FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

Viacom18 has the official broadcast rights to the ISL 2024-25 matches. Fans can watch the East Bengal vs Punjab FC live telecast on the Sports18 1 SD/HD, Sports18 2, Sports18 3 and Asianet Plus TV channels. Star Sports 3 will also provide East Bengal vs Punjab FC live telecast. For East Bengal vs Punjab FC online viewing options, read below. ISL 2024–25: Korou Singh Signs Contract Extension With Kerala Blasters FC Until 2029.

How to Watch East Bengal vs Punjab FC ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide live streaming online of ISL 2024-25. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch the East Bengal vs Punjab FC live streaming online for free.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 17, 2024 03:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).