La Liga 2025-26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: It's gameweek 3 at the Spanish top-tier league, La Liga 2025-26, and the unbeaten side RCD Espanyol de Barcelona will be hosting CA Osasuna. Ahead of the Espanyol vs Osasuna LaLiga 2025-26 match, the hosts have a win and a draw from their first two matches, currently standing in the ninth spot with four points. CA Osasuna have also tasted victory in their last outing against 10-man Valencia, winning 1-0. They had however lost the opener against giants Real Madrid CF. Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona, La Liga 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

RCD Espanyol de Barcelona had surprised all with their victory in the campaign opener against stalwarts Atletico de Madrid, 2-1. In the second match, they remained unbeaten, managing a 2-2 draw against Real Sociedad. They had a 2-0 lead against Sociedad in the first half, only to concede two in minutes 60 to 70, and settle for a draw. The side under Manolo Gonzalez has a bright chance of returning to winning ways and bagging full points, as they will be playing the Espanyol vs Osasuna La Liga 2025-26 match at home.

Espanyol vs Osasuna La Liga 2025-26 Match Details

Match Espanyol vs Osasuna Date Sunday, August 31 Time 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue RCDE Stadium, Barcelona Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no telecast available

When is Espanyol vs Osasuna, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

RCD Espanyol de Barcelona will host CA Osasuna in the La Liga 2025-26 on Sunday, August 31. The Espanyol vs Osasuna match is set to be played at the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona, and it will start at 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Espanyol vs Osasuna, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Espanyol vs Osasuna live on television in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch Espanyol vs Osasuna La Liga 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. Read below to check Espanyol vs Osasuna La Liga online viewing options. Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona La Liga 2025–26 Match? Here’s the Possibility of Spanish Star Featuring in Starting XI.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Espanyol vs Osasuna, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Fans in India, however, have an online viewing option for watching La Liga 2025-26 matches. FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Espanyol vs Osasuna live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass that is worth Rs 499. Expect a quality game of football with both sides equally poised.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 31, 2025 06:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).