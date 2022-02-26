The second game of the day in the ISL 2021-22 will be held between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa. The match will be played at the GMC Athletic Stadium and will be played at 09.30 pm IST. In this article, we shall be looking at the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. But first, let's quickly have a look at the preview of the game. Mumbai City FC is looking to seal a birth in the playoffs of the Indian Super League 2021-22. MCFC has 28 points in their kitty. ISL 2021-22 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online.

FC Goa will be looking to make amendments to the squad for the match. For the Gaurs, the season could be officially over touted. The team has still a couple of games to go in the league. The team would want to end the season on a high note and even the coach of the FC Goa assistant coach Clifford Miranda explained the same. “It’s important to end the season positively because it sets the tone for our preparations ahead of the next league campaign. It’s always difficult in circumstances like this when you are out of the playoffs race and have nothing to play for," he said during the press conference. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below.

When is FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the PJN Stadium, Margao. The match will take place on February 25, 2022 (Friday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the FCG vs MCFC clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 26, 2022 03:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).