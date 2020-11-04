Ferencvarosi vs Juventus Live Streaming Online: Juventus will be eager to get back to winning ways when it plays Ferencvarosi in a Group G tie of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League. It has been a slow start for Bianconeri under new manager Andrea Pirlo and last week’s defeat against Barcelona reminded the fans about the work ahead. Hungarian outfit Ferencvarosi have managed a point so far in the group stage but their mettle will be tested against Italian giants Juventus. Dynamo Kiev is the other club in Group G and they are currently on a point as well. For Ferencvarosi vs Juventus live streaming online, scroll below. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Scoring Two Goals in his Comeback Game for Juventus vs Spezia, Says 'Always Fino Alla Fine'.

Myrto Uzuni will not feature for Ferencvarosi after testing positive for the coronavirus. Defender Eldar Civic is a doubt for the contest and will likely undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability. Tokmac Chol Nguen on the wings has to shoulder the bulk of the creative play for the team. Isael lines up as the lone striker for the hosts in a 4-2-3-1 formation that has the perfect balance between attack and defence.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace in his comeback game against Spezia to completely turn the game on its head. The Portuguese skipper is set to make his first start tonight in weeks to strengthen Juventus’ attack which has lacked firepower off late. Alvaro Morata will line-up alongside the footballing great with Aaron Ramsey playing as the no 10. Giorgio Chiellini will play on the right side of a back three for the visitors which should have a relatively untroubled evening. Istanbul Basaksehir vs Manchester United, UEFA Champions League Live Streaming Online in India: Where to Watch CL 2020-21 Group Stage Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in IST?

When is Ferencvarosi vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Ferencvarosi vs Juventus match in UEFA Champions League 2020-21 group stage will be played at the Puskas Arena. The match will take place on November 05 (Wednesday mid-night) and it is scheduled to start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Ferencvarosi vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can live telecast the Ferencvarosi vs Juventus UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match on Sony channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for UEFA Champions League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Six and Sony Ten channels to catch the live action of Ferencvarosi vs Juventus match live on their television channels.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Ferencvarosi vs Juventus UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can also enjoy live action online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network will be live streaming the Ferencvarosi vs Juventus UEFA Champions League match online for fans in India. Juventus have not lots two consecutive games in the UEFA Champions League since 2014 and with Cristiano Ronaldo back in the squad, they should easily avoid this negative stat.

