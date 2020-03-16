Gremio Players Wear Masks in Protest of Being Forced to Play Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Gremio Players (Photo Credits : Getty Images)

Various major footballing competitions around the world have been suspended and postponed amid the growing fears of coronavirus. But the Brazilian league is among the very few tournaments which are going on despite the rapid spread of the virus. Due to this, Gremio FC players took to the field wearing masks before their match against Sao Luiz on March 15, 2020 (Sunday). This action was taken in protest of the decision to make them play during such threatening conditions. Coronavirus Outbreak: CBF Suspends Brazilian Football Indefinitely.

The match between Gremio and Sao Luiz in Campeonato Gaucho, the top-flight professional league in the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul, took place behind closed doors as no fans were allowed inside the stadium. But the players from Gremio were not happy with them playing amid the outbreak of COVID-19 virus and decided to protest against it. Ronaldinho Scores Multiple Goals During Paraguayan Prison Tournament (Watch Video).

@gremio wore mask before their game against @saoluizdeijui to protest playing during the Coronavirus outbreak 😷 #kickoffalert pic.twitter.com/hEmZefdazy — KOA 🚨 (@kickoffalert) March 16, 2020

‘This protest by the players to take the field wearing masks makes implicit our support for the championship to be halted. Life must take precedence.’ Said Paulo Luz, the director of football at Gremio, to a Brazilian publication named UOL. After the game, Gremio manager Renato Portaluppi said ‘The whole world has stopped - shouldn't Brazilian football stop as well? That's our message and I hope they listen. We hope that good sense will prevail.’

Speaking of the game, Gremio won the match 3-2 as they mounted a brilliant comeback after being 2-0 down is ide the opening 20 minutes. Paulo Miranda and Thiago Neves got them on level terms before Diego Souza scored the all-important winner 9-minuted from time to give his side a crucial win.