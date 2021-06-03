Belgium, who are one of the favourites to win the upcoming Euro 2020 would be gearing up to set their preparations right when they take on Greece in a friendly match on Thursday. The match would begin at 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time) on June 4. Despite Kevin De Bruyne missing with a facial injury, Roberto Martinez' squad boasts of plenty of stars and they have a real chance to get their hands on the title and become European champions. Kevin de Bruyne Injury Update: Belgium Midfielder Set To Miss Euro 2020 Opener Against Russia

Placed in Group B, alongside Russia, Finland and Denmark, Belgium is expected to easily go through to the knockout stages unless there encounter some jitters on the way. They had won all their qualifiers en route to qualifying for the Euros and would be raring to showcase some of that dominance again. Greece on the other hand have missed out on qualifying for the Euros. But they have shown signs of improvement, having been on an unbeaten run of 12 games.

Belgium vs Greece, International Friendly Match Time and Schedule in India

The match would be played at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on June 4 at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Belgium vs Greece, International Friendly Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

The Belgium vs Greece, International Friendly Match would be telecasted live on SONY TEN 2 and SONY TEN 3. The game can be live streamed on Sony Liv and Jio TV.

