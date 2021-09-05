Brazil and Argentina will face each other in the latest round of fixtures in the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers. Brazil vs Argentina clash will be played at the Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo Brazil on September 05, 2021 (late Sunday night). Both teams will be aiming to take a huge step towards confirming their place in the 2022 FIFA WC. Meanwhile, fans searching for Brazil vs Argentina, CONMEBOL Qualifiers live streaming can scroll down below. CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers Points Table: Brazil, Argentina Continue Unbeaten Run.

Brazil have had a sensational qualifying campaign thus far, winning all of their seven games and sit at the top of the points table. However, Tite’s men face the team which has handed them their only defeat since the last World Cup in Argentina as Albiceleste got the better of their rivals in the Copa America finals. Meanwhile, Argentina themselves are undefeated so far in the qualifiers, winning four of their seven matches.

Brazil vs Argentina, CONMEBOL 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Time And Schedule In India

The Brazil vs Argentina clash in CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers will be played at the Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo Brazil on September 06, 2021 (Monday). The match has a scheduled start time of 12:30 am IST.

Brazil vs Argentina, CONMEBOL 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Live Telecast And Free Live Streaming in India

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters of the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers In India. So the Brazil vs Argentina clash will neither be telecasted on TV nor streamed online in the absence of an official broadcaster.

