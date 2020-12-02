Juventus will take on Dynamo Kyiv in the latest round of UEFA Champions League 2020-21 fixture. The clash will be played at the Juventus Stadium in December 2, 2020 (Wednesday midnight). The Italian giants have already secured a place in the next round but are chasing a top spot in Group G. Meanwhile, fans searching for details of how to watch Juventus vs Dynamo Kyiv live streaming can scroll down below. Cristiano Ronaldo Trains Hard for a Likely Comeback Against Dynamo Kyiv UCL 2020-21, Check Predicted Staring X.

With qualification secured, Andre Pirlo might once again look to rest Cristiano Ronaldo as the Portuguese wasn’t part of the weekend’s Serie A game due to technical reasons. Merih Demira and Giorgio Chiellini are still injured for Juventus. Meanwhile, the visitors have a number of players absent due to injuries and positive COVID-19 diagnosis but would be hoping to register a win to keep Europa League dreams alive.

Juventus vs Dynamo Kyiv, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Group G Match Time and Schedule in India

Juventus vs Dynamo Kyiv UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Group G match will be played on December 3, 2020 (Thursday morning). The match will be held at the Allianz Stadium in Turin and it is scheduled to start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Juventus vs Dynamo Kyiv UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Group G Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can enjoy the live telecast of Juventus vs Dynamo Kyiv Group G match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster for UEFA Champions League 2020-21 in India. Fans need to tune in to Sony Ten and Sony Six SD and HD channels to catch the live-action of the Group G match. Those searching for an online option can follow the match live on SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network. SonyLiv will be live streaming the match online for its fans in India.

