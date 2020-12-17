Odisha FC will hunt for their first win of Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 as they take on Bengaluru FC in their next fixture. The encounter takes place at the Goa Medical College Ground in Bambolim, Goa on Thursday (December 17). Odisha FC had a terrible season so far as they are placed at the penultimate position in the team standings with four loses and one draw. On the other hand, Bengaluru FC are in a much better position with two wins and three draws from five outings. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the live streaming, live telecast and other details of OFC vs BFC clash. OFC vs BFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21.

Notably, Bengaluru FC can jump at the second position with a win in this game which increases stakes in the game. On the other hand, Odisha FC have a chance to get the ninth spot with a victory. As Odisha FC made their ISL debut last season only, they have faced Bengaluru FC just twice. Odisha FC registered an emphatic 1-0 win their first meeting while Bengaluru FC dominated their second clash, winning the game by 3-0. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other details. OFC vs BFC Head-to-Head Records.

Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC match in ISL 2020-21 will be played at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa. The match will take place on December 17, 2020 (Thursday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Indian Super League (ISL). So fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live action on television. Fans can also follow the game live online. Disney+Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC match online for fans in India.

