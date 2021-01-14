Barcelona will take on Real Sociedad in the semi-finals of the Supercopa de Espana 2021. The clash will be played at the Nuevo Archangel Stadium in Cordoba, Spain on January 13, 2021 (late Wednesday night). The Catalans were knocked out at this stage of the competition last year but will be hoping to go all the way this season. Meanwhile, fans searching for how to watch Real Sociedad vs Barcelona Supercopa de Espana 2021 live streaming can scroll down below for more details. Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann & Team Barcelona Reach Zubieta Ahead of Super Copa Clash.

Real Sociedad had a brilliant start to the season but have gone off the boil in recent games, winning just once in their previous 12 fixtures in all competitions. Meanwhile, Barcelona are on the positive side of the form table, remaining undefeated in their previous eight games. The first fixture between the two teams this season ended in the Catalans emerging victorious courtesy of goals from Jordi Alba and Frenkie de Jong. Lionel Messi & Co Prepare for Super Copa Semi-Final Match Against Real Sociedad.

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona, Supercopa de Espana 2021 Schedule, Match Time and Venue

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona, Supercopa de Espana 2021 clash will be played at the Nuevo Archangel Stadium in Cordoba on January 14, 2021 (Thursday). The football match of the Spanish Super Cup is scheduled to be held at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona, Supercopa de Espana 2021 Free Live Telecast on TV Channels in India

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona, Supercopa de Espana 2021 will not be live telecast on any television channel in India as there no broadcasters available for Spanish Super Cup in India. Fans can, however, follow the official social media pages of both Barcelona and Real Sociedad to stay updated with the encounter.

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona, Supercopa de Espana 2021 Free Live Streaming Online in India

Despite there being no official broadcaster being available for the game, Real Sociedad vs Barcelona, Supercopa de Espana 2021 will be streamed live on FanCode. Fans can log onto the FanCode website or app and purchase the FC Match Pass to enjoy the game live.

