Buoyed by their brilliant result against France away from home, Italy will look to build on to it when they take on Israel in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25. The comeback win versus France showcased the might of Italy, who put in a poor defence of their title in the Euros. Luciano Spalleti will not be too carried away with the win but he knows his side has the potential to beat anyone on their day. Israel are heading into the game on the back of a defeat to Belgium but there were instances in that match when the team did look like pulling off an upset win. Israel versus Italy will start at 12:15 AM IST. UEFA Nations League 2024–25: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Late Winner As Substitute in Portugal’s 2–1 Win Over Scotland; 10-Man Spain Overpowers Switzerland.

The return of the likes of Destiny Udogie, Moise Kean, and Sandro Tonali has added quality and depth to the Italian squad. Gianluca Scamacca and Nicolo Barella are out injured and they will not be available for some time. Riccardo Calafiori will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for the game. Mateo Retegui will shoulder the goal-scoring responsibility for the team.

Eli Dasa, the Israel skipper, will not be available for the game due to an injury. Manor Solomon will be leading the team and he has an important role to play in the final third. Oscar Gloukh is an interesting option from the bench if Israel are chasing the match. Anan Khalaili will be leading the forward line for the team. Luka Modric Strikes a Perfect Free Kick in Top Left Corner in Croatia's 1–0 Win Over Poland in UEFA Nations League 2024–25, Video Goes Viral.

When is Israel vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Italy national football team locks horns with the Israel national football team in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 on Tuesday, September 10. The Italy vs Israel UEFA Nations League match is set to be played at the Bozsik Arena in Budapest, Hungary and it starts at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Israel vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match Live Telecast?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Israel vs Italy UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match in India on the Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channel. Jio users will also be able to watch this match on the JioTV app. For the Israel vs Italy online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Israel vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will provide live streaming of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25. Fans looking for Israel vs Italy live streaming online can find it on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Italy will dominate this game and should secure an easy win here.

