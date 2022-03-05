Jurgen Klopp has stated that he plans on making an exit from Liverpool at the expiration of his current contract, which is till 2024. The German has been one of the biggest driving forces for Liverpool's success in recent times and it would be difficult for the Reds to be able to replace someone like him. Klopp had penned a deal of five years in 2019 and he has always maintained that he would be quitting Anfield when his contract expires. "The plan, at the moment, is to get to 2024 and 'thank you very much," he said while interacting with reporters. Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United Future in Question As Ralf Rangnick Doubts Forward

The German manager, who had joined Liverpool way back in 2015. "The plan is still the same. I realized when I gave the answer I couldn't get it back but I was just not in the situation. The plan is still the same, nothing has really changed. If I decide to leave in 2024 it has nothing to do with the quality of the squad: 'My God, I have to manage them' or 'Oh my God, I'd better stop managing them'. It's nothing to do with that," he had said earlier, about his decision to remain at Liverpool.

“All we do is for the long term. This club must be even better, especially when I am not here anymore and that's the plan, that's what we are working on. It's not so important how long I will stay, it is much more important what we do until then," he added. Under Klopp, Liverpool have turned out to be one of the most consistently dominant sides, not just in England but also in Europe. Klopp guided them to the Champions League title in 2019 before bringing back the joy of winning the Premier League, to Anfield.

Klopp earlier had also stated that he wanted to take a break from football management after he leaves Liverpool. The 54-year old insists though that he is full of energy at the moment. “In the moment I am full of energy, but we have to make sure that [remains] the case. You don’t want to be sitting around tired more often than not, thinking ‘wow, why is everyone bothered about things out there, I couldn’t care less," Goal.com quoted him saying.

"When I speak about ‘the plan’, I speak about the club. My future will be OK. I don’t have to plan that. I can book it last minute, if I say it like this! 'The plan’ is the future of the club. We are constantly working so that everything is in place. That is not for me or for our generation, it is for a long, long time. We tried to improve so many things over the years," he added further.

