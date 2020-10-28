Juventus and Barcelona are all set to take on each other in the Champions League 2020-21 tie at the Allianz Training Center. Cristiano Ronaldo might not feature in the tie against Barcelona and thus the fans are quite disappointed about the same. Now ahead of the much-awaited clash, the official account of Barcelona posted a tweet on social media featuring Lionel Messi’s goal against Juventus. The goal dated before Cristiano Ronaldo joined the Bianconeri. Little did they know that Juventus would use their words and gave a befitting reply to the tweet. It was Barcelona who started off with the banter and said that they would want to see their GOAT- Lionel Messi on the pitch. The rant went on for a few tweets but in the end, nobody had the last word. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi Clash Averted, CR7 Reportedly Tested Positive With COVID-19 Once Again Ahead of Juventus vs Barcelona, Champions League 2020-21.

Both teams rested the rant on with how they were looking forward to the match. Talking about the game, Juventus has suffered from a big blow as Cristiano Ronaldo has been tested positive with COVID-19 for the third time and might not reportedly feature in the tie. The club is yet to issue an official statement about the same but media agencies have confirmed the news. Needless to say that the fans are really disappointed with CR7 not featuring in the tie. Now let's have a look at the tweets below:

We prefer seeing this wonderful, left-footed Argentine 😉 pic.twitter.com/OZGLb8ajA5 — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) October 27, 2020

That’s good, a mask is important in these times, but does it get better than this? 🤫 pic.twitter.com/g4rwX1cuKK — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 27, 2020

….And you’ve got to love the heart in this goal! ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/jqHhenAVZa — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) October 27, 2020

In the absence of Ronaldo, Alvero Morata might start feature in the team lineup. The match will begin at 1.30 am IST. Stay tuned to more updates related to the match.

