Juventus are currently eight points off league leaders Inter Milan in the Italian Serie A but having two games in hand, they can make a late run for being crowned the champion of Italy again. Next up they face AS Roma at the Allianz arena which should be a pulsating contest between two quality sides. Andrea Pirlo has not led bad results affect the confidence of the squad and with the team beating Inter Milan at the San Siro recently, the Bianconeri dressing room is buzzing. Opponents AS Roma are third in the points table and with 44 goals so far, they are the third highest goal scorers in the league. They have a lot of quality players in the squad and they will be unfazed by the occasion. Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrates his 36th Birthday With Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and Kids, CR7 Reflects Back on Life and Career (See Post).

Alvaro Morata is all set to return to the Juventus starting eleven to partner Cristiano Ronaldo in a two man forward line. Arthur and Rodrigo Bentancur in midfield make up for a good pairing considering they both are tireless runners. Much of the creative impetus will fall on the likes of Federico Chiesa and Federico Bernardeschi from the wings. Gianluigi Buffon should make way for Wojciech Szczesny in the team.

Nicolo Zaniolo and Pedro are major absentee for AS Roma but they have been out for a while now. Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Lorenzo Pellegrini are two attacking midfielders for AS Roma who slot in behind striker Borja Mayoral. Gonzalo Villar and Jordan Veretout do not venture forward much and they will sit back and protect the back four. JUV vs ROM Dream11 Prediction in Serie A 2020-21: Tips to Pick Best Team for Juventus vs AS Roma Football Match.

When is Juventus vs AS Roma, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Juventus vs AS Roma match in Serie A 2020-21 will take place on February 06, 2021 (Saturday). The match will be played at the Juventus Stadium and it is scheduled to begin at 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Juventus vs AS Roma, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live telecast of Juventus vs AS Roma match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcasters of Serie A 2020-21in India. So fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2HD channels to catch the live-action of clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Juventus vs AS Roma, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match?

Those fans unable to watch the game live on television can follow the game online. SonyLiv, the official streaming partner of Sony Sports Network, will be live streaming the Juventus vs AS Roma match. So fans can tune into SonyLiv App or website to catch the live action of Serie A 2020-21 matches. Juventus have a real test on their hands with AS Roma capable of playing some excellent football. Expect the two teams to cancel each other out at fulltime.

