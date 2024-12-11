A blockbuster contest awaits fans at the Allianz Stadium when Juventus host Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25. Pep Guardiola's Manchester City have not been at their best form, winning just one of their last nine matches across competitions. While the poor form has put them in a position of disadvantage when it comes to the Premier League 2024-25 title race, the former European champions lay in the 20th spot on the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 points table, having accumulated just eight points from their five matches so far. Carlo Ancelotti Reflects on Real Madrid’s Win Over Atalanta in UEFA Champions League 2024–25, Says ‘Breath of Fresh Air’.

Juventus too have not had a great time in the Champions League 2024-2 5. The Bianconeri sit in 22nd place, with just two wins in five matches and eight points in the kitty. Both teams had to share points in their last matches in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25. While Manchester City had to settle for a 3-3 draw against Feyenoord, Juventus had shared points with Aston Villa following a goalless draw.

Phil Foden, who missed Manchester City's draw against Crystal Palace in the Premier League 2024-25 has travelled to Turin with the squad but an official update from the club states that both he and Mateo Kovacic are unlikely to feature in the contest against Juventus. For Juventus, Dusan Vlahovic is set to be one of the key players to watch out for along with Manuel Locatelli. Mohamed Salah Scores As Liverpool Still Perfect in UEFA Champions League 2024–25 With 1–0 Win Over Girona.

When is Juventus vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Juventus take on Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 on Thursday, December 12. The Juventus vs Manchester City match is set to be played at the Allianz Stadium and it is slated to start at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Juventus vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Season. Fans in India can watch the Juventus vs Manchester City live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD TV channels. For Juventus vs Manchester City online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Juventus vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2024-25 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the Juventus vs Manchester City live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Given the recent form of both teams, the Juventus vs Manchester City match is likely to end in a draw.

