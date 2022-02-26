Kylian Mbappe has been in the news for his transfer news. For a while now, there have been rumours about Kylian Mbappe joining another club. For now, a couple of clubs that are cropping up for Mbappe are Real Madrid and Barcelona. His current club PSG is quite hell-bent on retaining him. The French outfit has even gone out to an extent of offering him a blank cheque that apparently has been rejected by the French forward. As reported by Marca, Mbappe is particularly bothered about money and he just wants to focus on his football right now. Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid Transfer Rumours Gain Momentum Courtesy Los Blancos' Latest Video on Instagram!

Mbappe is actually more concerned about what the club has to offer him on the pitch and that's the primary reason for him to quit the club. However, he was quite humbled with the commitment that PSG offered to him and even gave it a thought but then eventually turned it down. It is very likely that the 23-year-old might have a lower salary at the Los Blancos than PSG. His performances have impressed everyone in the club as he has been involved in 36 goal involvements already this term. With this, he is already been labelled as one of the best players in the world of football.

With this kind of performance, Mbappe surely has many offers from various clubs. For now, he must be evaluating what each club has to offer to him on the field.

