Leicester City and Arsenal are all set to take on each other at the King Power Stadium. In this article, we shall be looking at the live streaming and online telecast details of the game for the match that starts at 05.30 pm. But first, let's have a look at the preview of the game. So Leicester walks into the game with a thumping 4-2 win over Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United in the EPL 2021-22 match. This will give them sky-high confidence and the team will be looking to keep up their winning momentum. Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United, Premier League 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India.

The home team will be missing out on the services of their key men like Wesley Fofana and James Justin. On the other hand, Arsenal has struggled badly when it comes to the creation of chances. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's mixed form has also been a cause of concern for the team. However, the team had rested key players in their mid-week game. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below.

When is Leicester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Leicester City vs Arsenal United Premier League 2021-22 will be played at the King Power Stadium in North London. The game will be held on October 30, 2021 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 05:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Leicester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Leicester City vs Arsenal match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Leicester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Leicester City vs Arsenal match on Disney+Hotstar.

