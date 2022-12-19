The final trophy to Lionel Messi's glittering cabinet has been finally added with Argentina winning the FIFA World Cup 2022 title in a sensational and memorable final match against France. The South American giants thought they had won it twice only for a certain Kylian Mbappe to deny them an outright victory, taking the game to the penalties. Eventually, Argentina overcame France in a shootout and were crowned the new FIFA World Cup champions. Much was said about Messi's legacy after he had failed to win an international trophy with Argentina all these years. But a Copa America title in 2021, followed by the Finalissima trophy earlier this year and now the coveted World Cup--surely does put an end to all debates around his greatness in the sport! Lionel Messi ‘ANGRY’ at Salt Bae for Crashing Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2022 Victory Celebrations, Video Goes Viral

Ever since Argentina's World Cup title win, fans have shown massive interest in the viral pictures of Messi lifting and celebrating the trophy he has dreamt of winning all his life. As with popular sportspersons, there goes a craze among the fans of downloading and keeping their pictures as desktop wallpapers, posters and on their mobile screens. After Argentina's victory, pictures of Messi kissing the FIFA World Cup trophy has gone viral, flooding the internet and many fans already have and would be looking forward to storing these memorable photos that signify perhaps one of the greatest footballing moments in recent times. Among the ones that have gone viral, there is a picture of Messi keeping his hand on the World Cup and kissing it, after finally being able to win it in five attempts. As a legion of fans across the globe celebrate Argentina's title win, we present you with a collection of pictures of Messi with the FIFA World Cup 2022, that can be used as wallpapers on the desktop, mobiles and other gadgets and shared online with friends. Relive Emiliano Martinez’s Spectacular Save in Extra Time To Deny France a Goal in Dying Moments of FIFA World Cup 2022 Final (Watch Video)

Lionel Messi Celebrates With World Cup HD Wallpaper

Lionel Messi celebrating with the World Cup trophy (Photo credit: Twitter @BarcaUniversal)

Lionel Messi HD Wallpaper With FIFA World Cup 2022 Title

Lionel Messi holding World Cup and Player of the Match trophies (Photo credit: Twitter @RoyNemer)

Messi HD World Cup Image

Lionel Messi (Photo credit: Twitter @FabrizioRomano)

Lionel Messi World Cup HD Pic Desktop Wallpaper

Lionel Messi (Photo credit: Twitter @FIFAWorldCup)

Messi in Argentina Jersey HD Pic

Lionel Messi (Photo credit: Twitter @FIFAWorldCup)

Lionel Messi Kissing FIFA World Cup 2022 Trophy HD Image

Lionel Messi (Photo credit: Twitter @FIFAWorldCup)

Lionel Messi HD Image World Cup Title

Lionel Messi (Photo credit: Twitter @FIFAWorldCup)

Lionel Messi Arabian Robe HD Image

Lionel Messi (Photo credit: Twitter @FIFAWorldCup)

Lionel Messi Holding World Cup 2022 Trophy HD Image

leomessi)

Lionel Messi holding the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy (Photo credit: Instagram @

Messi HD Image With FIFA World Cup 2022 Trophy

Lionel Messi smiling with the World Cup trophy (Photo credit: Instagram @leomessi)

Messi With Argentina Teammates FIFA World Cup 2022 HD Wallpaper

Lionel Messi (middle) with Enzo Fernandez (left) and Emiliano Martinez (right) (Photo credit: Twitter @FIFAWorldCup)

Lionel Messi Celebrates World Cup Title HD Desktop Wallpaper

Lionel Messi celebrating World Cup win with Argentina teammates (Photo credit: Twitter @FIFAWorldCup)

Messi With World Cup Trophy HD Pic

Lionel Messi with FIFA World Cup 2022 tropy (Photo credit: Twitter @FIFAWorldCup)

Lionel Messi With FIFA World Cup 2022 Trophy HD Image

Lionel Messi holding FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy (Photo credit: Twitter @FIFAWorldCup)

These images would certainly stay embedded deeply in the minds of fans all over the world, especially those who have long wished to see Messi win the World Cup one day. And with him saying that he is not done with the national team yet, fans can expect many more such glorious moments to come!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 19, 2022 11:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).