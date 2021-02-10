Hearts of Oak head coach, Kosta Papic cheekily suggested he wanted to sign Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as he aims to make the Ghana Premier League club great again. The Serbian trainer, who joined Hearts of Oak for his second stint in December 2020, started well but has seen his side slip outside the top 10 in the league after four successive defeats. Hearts are currently 11th on the table with 17 points, six behind league leaders Asante Kotoko, after 13 matches. Asked about the club’s signings, Papic hilariously said he had enquired about Messi and Ronaldo’s availability. Cristiano Ronaldo’s INSANE Dribbling Video During Juventus vs Inter Milan, Coppa Italia 2021 Goes Viral on Social Media.

"It is not about what I want and it is not about what we need, it is all about available players. I cannot do anything if the player is not available," he was quoted as saying by Modern Ghana. "Whichever player I want that is not the issue. I want Messi, but unfortunately, he is not available and I tried Ronaldo and he told me he cannot come."

“Let’s not joke about it, try to understand what is going on. If the player is free and is fitting to the style, fitting the level of the club, in that case, we are going to sign him but if we don’t find that kind of player, we are going to continue with the available players,” he added.

Miffed at repeated questions about the club’s transfer plans, Papic said he had requested the club for the services of Messi and Ronaldo but the club could not afford to sign either. The local transfer window in the Ghana Premier League opens on February 13.

Messi, meanwhile, will be in action when Barcelona play Sevilla in the first leg of the Coppa del Rey semi-finals. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner is chasing his first title with Barcelona this season after the Supercoppa Italiana final defeat to Athletic Bilbao last month.

