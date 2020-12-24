Toni Kroos is of the view that Lionel Messi didn’t do well enough this year to feature in the top three of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2020. It was a trophy-less last season for Barcelona as Messi was not that great. The Argentine footballer, however, managed to find a spot in the top three of The best men’s player of the year alongside Robert Lewandowski and Cristiano Ronaldo. It was Lewandowski who walked away with the top honour. Lionel Messi Say Greatness Can Be Achieved if One Believes in Themselves.

Toni, while speaking on his podcast that he shares with his brother, said he supported Lewandowski but felt Messi shouldn’t have been in top three this year. "Lewandowski deserves it, absolutely," he said. "But for me, Messi does not belong in the top three. I don't think he did well this year.” Lionel Messi Overtakes Pele’s Record of Most Goals for One Club, Achieves Feat During Real Valadolid vs Barcelona Clash (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Earlier, the Bayern Munich striker saw off competition from Messi and CR7 to emerge as the best men's player. The forward scored 55 goals and helped Bayern Munich to an impressive treble last season.

