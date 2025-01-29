Manchester City’s stunning loss to PSG in their last matchday has left them needing a win against Club Brugge at home this evening to progress in the UEFA Champions League. The English champions are 25th in the points table with just two wins in the group stage. Poor form and injury to key players have stalled their campaign but the arrival of fresh players in the winter window and the charismatic management of Pep Guardiola means they are fighting back with vigour. Club Brugge are 20th and have all to fight for in this tie. Manchester City versus Club Brugge will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 1:30 AM IST. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Which Teams Are in Danger Heading into a Pivotal Week in the Revamped UCL?.

Rodri, Nathan Ake, Jeremy Doku, Ruben Dias, and Oscar Bobb are all missing in action for Manchester City due to injuries. Kyle Walker has left the club to join AC Milan in a surprise move. Erling Haaland should lead the attack with Kevin de Bruyne and Bernardo Silva as the playmakers behind him. Savinho and Phil Foden will occupy their position on the wings.

Simon Mignolet will start in goal for Club Brugge and the former Liverpool man should expect a busy day at work. Kyriani Sabbe, Joel Ordonez, Brandon Mechele, and Maxim De Cuyper will be part of the back four for the visitors. The forward line will be led by Gustaf Nilsson with Hans Vanaken as the no 10. Pep Guardiola and Manchester City Face Prospect of UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Exit, Says ‘I Appreciate All of Your Concern’.

When is Manchester City vs Club Brugge, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Manchester City will take on Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 on Thursday, January 20. The Etihad Stadium in Manchester will host the Manchester City vs Club Brugge match and it will start at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Club Brugge, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcast partner for UEFA Champions League 2024-25 in India. Fans can watch the Manchester City vs Club Brugge live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. For the Manchester City vs Club Brugge online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Manchester City vs Club Brugge, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2024-25 live streaming. Fans looking for UCL 2024-25 online viewing option can watch Manchester City vs Club Brugge live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website. But fans would require a subscription to watch Manchester City vs Club Brugge live streaming on SonyLIV. Manchester City may not have been their usual self in Europe so far but they should dominate and win this game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 29, 2025 06:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).