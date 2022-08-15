denied the reports circulating in the market which claimed that the English Club were exploring possibilities to terminate Cristiano Ronaldo's contract this summer. Several English outlets claimed that Ronaldo's United career could be over soon due to his arrogant behavior in the club. This news came forth following a disappointing away game at Brentford which saw Erik ten Hag's boys fell to a 0-4 defeat in the Premier League. Ronaldo looked frustrated throughout the whole game as the visitors were dominated on all fronts by the rejuvenated hosts. It was the first time the Red Devils conceded four goals inside the first-half in the history of Premier League, so far. Marcelo Brozovic Transfer News: Manchester United Join PSG, Liverpool in Race to Sign Inter Milan Midfielder

However, Sky Sports News posted a Tweet which claimed that Manchester United were planning to terminate their talismanic forward Cristiano Ronaldo's contract this summer which has an expiry date of 2024. It also wrote the Man United management was unhappy with the behavior of CR7 on and off the pitch and they would have a conversation with the player and his agent for a premature termination of the contract which will be expired in 12 months. However, it is clear that Ronaldo isn't happy at Old Trafford due to unavailability of UEFA Champions League this season, courtesy of a sixth-place finish of United last season in the Premier League and the Portuguese even handed in a transfer request to the English outfit. The 37-year-old, who was seen fuming at his teammates during Brentford game, denied a handshake with boss Ten Hag after the end of the match. Manchester United Transfer News: Premier League Club Interested in Signing Alvaro Morata This Summer

Meanwhile, Manchester United have denied all the rumours of them terminating Ronaldo's contract this summer. Despite the forward wanting to leave Old Trafford, the English side's 'not-for-sale' stance has not been changed. Amid growing speculation on the contract termination issue, a United official has informed that the Portuguese attacker still is not for sale. The Club's spokesperson said: "There's no change in the Club's position in this." However, it is understood that things are not going well at Manchester as the players have been facing scrutiny due to continuous poor form.

