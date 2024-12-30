Manchester United are having one of their worst seasons in the English Premier League as they languish at 14th in the points table. The Red Devils are showing no signs of progress under new manager Ruben Amorim and with four defeats in their last five games, this campaign is already looking like a long one. They face Newcastle United at home next, a tie they will have to win to mount a serious comeback. The Magpies are fifth in the table and have won their last three contests. They look the stronger of the two teams and will be full of confidence ahead of this tie. EPL 2024–25 Points Table Updated.

Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte are suspended for this tie for Manchester United in what is a blow to their midfield. Expect Casemiro to return to the starting eleven and he will partner Kobbie Mainoo there. Amad Diallo, Rasmus Hojlund, and Allejandro Garnacho will form the front three with Marcus Rashford continuing to be left out of the squad. Lenny Yoro and Harry Maguire will likely be picked in the back three.

Callum Wilson, Jamaal Lascelles, and Nick Pope are the players missing out for Newcastle United due to injuries. Tino Livramento is back training with the team and should be part of the matchday squad. Jacob Murphy and Anthony Gordon have pace and an eye for goal and they could dominate the attacking play with Alexander Isak leading their forward line.

When is Manchester United vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date , Time and Venue

Coming out of a dismal run of form, Manchester United will take on New castle United in a Premier League 2024-25 match at the Old Trafford, Manchester, England. The match has a scheduled start time of 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on December 22. Check out Manchester United vs Newcastle United viewing options below. Portuguese Footballer Ruben Semedo Arrested For Domestic Violence on His Girlfriend.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Star Sports Network has been the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Manchester United vs Bournemouth live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Select HD and SD channels. For Manchester United vs Newcastle United online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Manchester United vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2024-25 matches. Fans in India can watch the Manchester United vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Expect Manchester United to struggle again and succumb to yet another defeat.

