Finally, Lionel Messi’s skin in Fortnite was released as the leading game shared a video launching the same. There were rumours about Messi’s-themed avatar in the game and the exciting video provided a positive update. Lionel Messi who plays for Inter Miami in MLS (Major League Soccer) made huge impact on the US Market. His popularity benefitted the league and also made soccer popular sport in the region. Lionel Messi Pictured in Inter Miami’s New Jersey, Reigning Supporters’ Shield Winners Unveils New Away Kit Ahead of MLS 2025 Season (See Pics).

Fortnite Unveils Lionel Messi’s Avatar in Game

