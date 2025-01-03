NorthEast United have climbed up to the fourth spot in the Indian Super League with 21 points from 13 matches. The Highlanders next face struggling Mohammedan SC this evening with an aim to leapfrog FC Goa to the third spot with a win. They head into the contest on the back of wins over Hyderabad and Mumbai City, the second one highlighting the quality they can exhibit on the pitch when in full flow. Opponents Mohammedan ended their four-game losing streak with a draw against Odisha. They find themselves in a dire need of a win here after a woeful first campaign in the league. ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan Super Giant Thump Hyderabad FC 3-0 To Notch Up Sixth Straight Home Win.

Alaaeddine Ajaraie has been in sublime form for NorthEast United FC this campaign and his brace helped sink a top team like Mumbai City in the last match. His movement and eye for goal in the final third are vital in the team’s play. He will partner Guillermo Fernandes and Parthib Gogoi in attack. Mohammed Ali Bemammer will sit deep and try and shield the backline.

Not much has gone right for Mohammedan this term but Alexis Gomez has been a rare positive. The Argentine forward can play both as a winger and striker for the team and his adaptability will be crucial. Mirjalol Kasimov and Zodingliana Ralte are suspended while Lobi Manzoki will undergo late fitness tests to determine his availability. Bhaskar Roy in goal should expect a busy day at work.

NorthEast United will look to move in the in the ISL 2024-25 points table as they take on bottom-placed Mohammedan SC on Friday, January 3, 2025. The NorthEast United vs Mohammedan SC match is set to be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati, Assam and it has a scheduled start time of 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Viacom18 has the official broadcast rights of the ISL 2024-25 matches. Fans can watch the NorthEast United vs Mohammedan SC live telecast on the Sports18 3 SD/HD TV channels. The live telecast viewing option is also likely to be available on Sports18 1 SD/HD, Sports18 2, and Star Sports 3 TV channels too. For NorthEast United vs Mohammedan SC online viewing options, read below. ISL 2024–25 Points Table Updated Live.

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide live streaming online of ISL 2024-25. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch the NorthEast United vs Mohammedan SC live streaming online for free. NorthEast United should score a few goals enroute an easy win in this tie.

