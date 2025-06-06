Norway vs Italy FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Italy will begin their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign with an away tie against Norway this evening. Norway have started on a bright note in Group I with two wins in their opening two matches. Those convincing victories came against Moldova and Israel, with the team scoring for fun. Italy, being a former World and European champion, though, the test will only get tougher. The recent elimination in the UEFA Nations League did not help their cause one bit. The Italians had a poor European championship and they have plenty of improvements to be taken up. Norway versus Italy will start at 12:15 AM IST. Uzbekistan, Jordan Qualify for FIFA World Cup for First Time; South Korea Also Secure Spot in Mega Tournament in 2026.

Erling Haaland will lead the attacking line for Norway and given the prolific goalscorer that he is, Italy will mark him tightly. Alexander Sorloth, another quality scorer, playing for Atletico Madrid in Spain, will provide the secondary support in the final third. Patrick Berg will sit deep and shield the backline, while Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard will pull the strings to create chances.

Francesco Acerbi pulled out of the Italian squad owing to personal reasons, while Manuel Locatelli is injured. Gianluigi Donnarumma will be in goal and given his form for PSG, Norway will find it tough to score past him. Mateo Retegui and Moise Kean have an eye for goal while blessed with raw pace, which makes them a nightmare for the opposition defence. New Zealand Football Team Qualifies for FIFA World Cup 2026 With 3–0 Win Over New Caledonia in Oceania Final.

When is Norway vs Italy, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Norway National Football Team will take on the Italy National Football Team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers on Saturday, June 7. The Norway vs Italy football match is set to be played at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, Norway and it starts at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Norway vs Italy, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in India. Fans in India can watch Norway vs Italy live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. For Norway vs Italy online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Norway vs Italy, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Norway vs Italy live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but only after purchasing a subscription. Expect a tough game between two quality teams, with the game ending in a draw.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2025 03:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).