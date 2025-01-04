Odisha host Goa in first of the two Saturday games in the Indian Super League with the home side looking to break into the top four. Odisha has 20 points from 13 games and are undefeated in the last five matches, having won three of them. They head into this fixture on the back of a draw with Mohammedan SC, which was a surprise. Opponent Goa have managed 22 points from their 12 matches and a win here could firmly put them in race to catch Mohun Bagan at the top spot. ISL 2024–25: Sunil Chhetri Becomes Oldest Player To Score Hat-Trick in Indian Super League As Veteran Striker Helps Bengaluru FC Secure 4-2 Win Over Kerala Blasters.

Roy Krishna will be missing the season for Odisha due to injury and his absence is a big blow to the team. Hugo Boumous is the key player in attack and he will be supported there by Diego Mauricio and Isak Vanlalruetfela. Ahmed Jahouh, their playmaker, is responsible for ball retention in midfield. Jerry Mawihmingthanga with his pace and trickery will be vital for the side on the wings.

Goa forward Iker Guarrotxena has a knee injury and is ruled out of the game. Odei Onaindia and Sandesh Jhingan at the back will be crucial for the team as their ability to cut out opposition play will define the outcome of the game. Armando Sadiku and Dejan Drazic alongside Udanta Singh and Ajay Chhetri will be start in attack for the visitors.

When is Odisha FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Odisha FC vs FC Goa will be played on matchday 13 of the ISL 2024-25 season. The Odisha FC vs FC Goa match will be played at the Kalinga Stadium and will start at 05:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Check out the Odisha FC vs FC Goa match viewing options below. Farukh Choudhary, Daniel Chima Chukwu Help Chennaiyin FC Kickstart ISL 2024–25 Campaign in Style; Beats Odisha FC 3–2.

Where to Watch Odisha FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

For the ISL 2024-25 season, Viacom18 has the official broadcast rights in India and fans can watch the Odisha FC vs FC Goa match on the Sports18 3 channels and Asianet Plus TV channels. Check Odisha FC vs FC Goa live streaming options below.

How to Watch Odisha FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide live streaming online of ISL 2024-25. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch Odisha FC vs FC Goa live streaming online for free. It will be a great match with both sides currently in the top form.

