Olympique Lyon vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League Live Streaming Online: Where to Watch CL 2019–20 Round of 16 Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?

Maxwell Cornet and Paulo Dybala (Photo Credits : Getty Images)

Italian champions Juventus are one of the strong favourites for the UEFA Champions League title this season. The Bianconeri face Lyon in their round of 16 fixture with the French side looking to cause a massive upset. Juventus reclaimed their position at the top of the Serie A table recently and now their focus is on progressing to the next round at the expense of Lyon. Maurizio Sarri has been under fire recently for his inability to dominate domestic football this season which Juventus are so used to doing. Fans searching for Lyon vs Juventus live streaming can scroll down below. Juventus ‘Motivated and Enthusiastic’ Ahead of UEFA Champions League Clash Against Lyon, Says Defender Leonardo Bonucci.

The former Chelsea man's future might well be decided on how far Juventus go in Europe this season. Opponents Lyon are 7th in the French league but are never far away from an upset win. Lyon could give new signing Bruno Guimaraes a start in midfield with Thiago Mendes as a partner. The absence of Memphis Depay is a massive blow for the hosts and his place in the squad will be taken up by Martin Terrier. Striker Moussa Dembele has made quite a name for himself in Europe and Juventus will do well to prevent him from scoring. Juventus Chairman Andrea Agnelli Admits Considering Current Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola for Managerial Role.

Giorgio Chiellini is back for Juventus which adds massive value to their defence. Although the Italian veteran might not start tonight, he is a certain starter in the next rounds. Cristiano Ronaldo can't stop scoring goals at the moment and it will be a real surprise if he fails to find the back of the net against Lyon. Miralem Pjanic and Gonzalo Higuain have trained with the squad and the duo could be handed a start by Maurizio Sarri.

When is Olympique Lyon vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Olympique Lyon vs Juventus in UCL 2019-20 will be played at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais. The OLY vs JUV match will take place on February 27, 2020 (Wednesday mid-night) and is scheduled to start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Olympique Lyon vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Football Match?

Live Telecast of Olympique Lyon vs Juventus in Champions League 2019-20 Round of 16 first leg will be available on Sony Channels as Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of Champions League 2019-20 in India. Fans can watch the live-action on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Olympique Lyon vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Football Match?

SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will also be live-streaming the Olympique Lyon vs Juventus match for its online fans. Viewers can follow LatestLY for the live score updates of OLY vs JUV UCL 2019-20 Round of 16 clash. Juventus will create plenty of chances against Lyon courtesy of their attacking players. The only hope for Lyon here is a defensive masterclass with the ability to break well.