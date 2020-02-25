Juventus Chairman Andrea Agnelli Admits Considering Current Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola for Managerial Role

Pep Guardiola (Photo Credits: IANS)

The record Italian champions have won the last eight Serie A titles and have been the runaway winners in all those occasions. But this season, Juventus find Lazio and Inter Milan hot on their tail as just six points separate the teams with 13 matches to go. Manager Maurizio Sarri has been under scrutiny due to the style of play and Juventus’ failure to dominate games like they use to and amidst of this, club president Andrea Agnelli has said that they have thought of hiring current Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores For 11th Consecutive Game As Juventus Go Four Points Clear At the Top.

In a recent interview with Italian news radio station Radio24, Juventus president Agnelli said ‘It is heresy to say that you don't think of Guardiola, but you have to evaluate the moment you are in, like any professional.’ Agnelli knows that it will be difficult to acquire the services of the City manager as he looks set to stay at the English club. ‘If someone is happy where he is, it is difficult to move. We are very happy with Sarri. Things are set up for three years, the strength of his ideas will come with their continuation in time, and this is the priority.’ The Juventus president added. Late Gabriel Jesus Goal Gives Pep Guardiola's Men Crucial Win Over Foxes.

Though Juventus are happy with how the team has performed under Maurizio Sarri until now but a failure to win the Serie A title may see the record Italian champions make some changes in the summer. Guardiola has recently commented that he will stay at Manchester City despite the Champions League ban but with the Catalan’s contract expiring in 2021, he could see himself seeking a new challenge.