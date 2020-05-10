Pallbearer Benjamin Aidoo Wishes to Take Ronaldinho on His Final Journey, Says ‘It Would be an Honour’

Pallbearer Benjamin Aidoo Wishes to Take Ronaldinho on His Final Journey (Photo Credits: Twitter)

With coronavirus hitting all over the world, the people have been forced to stay indoors and the most of the times, the netizens come up with some meme featuring the dancing pallbearer memes which have been a regular feature. Now the person featuring in the meme is Benjamin Aidoo the head of the Nana Otafrija Pallbearing and Waiting Services in Accra. He set up the company in 2007, where they celebrate the lives of the deceased with music and dance. Aidoo is an ardent fan of football and he said that he would be honoured to carry former Barcelona player Ronaldinho on his final journey. Ronaldinho, Brother Roberto Assis Arrested in Paraguay After Fake Passport Claims.

“I wish them a long life, of course, but if I had that chance, I dream of driving Ronaldinho to his last home!” he said. “Then Maradona and finally Messi. Ronaldinho is a player who has always impressed me,” said Aidoo who is a Barcelona and Chelsea fan. The pallbearer says that he still cannot forgive Luiz Saurez who was the main reason for Ghana getting dumped out of the FIFA Football World Cup 2010. It was a handball from Saurez that actually crashed the dreams of Aidoo’s team for reaching the semi-finals.

He also said that Ghana has still not forgiven Saurez for this. “We have a saying here for Suarez. The name Suarez means impossible. If you want to achieve something or go somewhere and Suarez is there, it means that you will not succeed. If you really want something and Suarez is there, you can never reach it,” he said.