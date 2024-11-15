Portugal will be looking to put their goalless draw with Scotland in their last Nation’s League behind them when they take on Poland at home this evening. Portugal have 10 points from 4 games and sit comfortably at the top of the table in League A Group 1. Opponents Poland have just 4 points so far, making this contest a must-win tie for them. It will not be an easy task though with Portugal considered one of the in-form teams in Europe at the moment. Portugal versus Poland starts at 1:15 AM IST. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Portugal vs Poland UEFA Nations League 2024–25 Match? Here's Possibility of CR7 Featuring in Starting XI.

Ruben Dias and Goncalo Inacio are missing in action for Portugal due to injuries. Antonio Silva is likely to get a start here for the home side. Diogo Dalot has been out of form for his club Manchester United but is one of the automatic picks for the national team. Cristiano Ronaldo has done well in the recent past and is set to lead the attack with Pedro Neto and Rafael Leao for company in the final third.

Robert Lewandowski had to rule himself out of action for Poland due to a back problem. Krzysztof Piatek will be the striker in a 3-5-2 formation with Karol Swiderski as his strike partner. Piotr Zielinski is the anchor man in midfield and his ability to control the tempo of the game will be crucial. Cristiano Ronaldo Is 'Focused on Victory' Ahead of Portugal vs Poland UEFA Nations League 2024–25 Match (See Post).

When is Portugal vs Poland, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Estadio do Dragao is set to host the Portugal national football team vs Poland national football team's match on Saturday, November 16. The Portugal vs Poland match in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will start at 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Portugal vs Poland, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match Live Telecast?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 in India. The Portugal vs Poland live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD TV channels. For the Portugal vs Poland online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Portugal vs Poland, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will provide live streaming of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25. Fans searching for Portugal vs Poland live streaming online can find it on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. It will be a tough game for Poland with the hosts the overwhelming favorite to win here.

